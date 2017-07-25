For people who receive a lot of emails and are sometimes mobile and too busy to sit down and craft a long email, having shortcuts to replying to selected emails is heaven sent. When Gmail introduced the Smart Reply options to the mobile apps a couple of months ago, it was such a convenience for those dependent on the email app. Now, for people who receive and respond to emails in Spanish, you’ll be happy to know that the Smart Reply feature is also now available for the said language.

Just like with the Smart Reply in English, you will get three suggested replies, this time in Spanish, based on the context of the original message. And since it uses machine learning, the more you use it, the more the suggested replies would be more according to how you respond to emails and even in the “tone” of voice that you use when replying. Eventually, you will see that the 3 suggested smart replies may sound like you already, but of course in Spanish.

Before sending the suggested reply, you can also tweak it by adding more sentences and thoughts, in case the smart replies aren’t enough. But the idea of course is that they are “smart” enough that there will be no need to edit and type, since the point of using the feature is that you don’t have time to edit and type, whether in English or Spanish.

To start seeing the “A que hora?” or the “No puedo” on your Gmail app’s Smart Reply, simply update the app on your Android device to the latest version. Any guesses as to what language would they be adding next?

Smart Reply in Gmail is now available in Spanish on Android and iOS https://t.co/2dTCGHe55k pic.twitter.com/mip1MngqSv — Gmail (@gmail) July 24, 2017

SOURCE: Google