Looking for gift ideas for the tech aficionado in your life? Or maybe you’re in the mood to give yourself a gift this holiday season. Whatever the reason, whoever the recipient, you don’t need to empty your bank account just to get something nice. Give your self a treat and check out these limited time offers from Android Community Deals.

VPN Unlimited: Lifetime Subscription

VPN Unlimited offers elite level protection against hackers, identity thieves, and spies without compromising your connection speeds. A lifetime subscription lets you secure as many as five devices at once. You’ll enjoy unlimited bandwidth, unlimited high-speed connections, and you’ll have access their growing network of global servers.

Just $29.99, normally $49.99.

FRESHeBUDS Pro Magnetic Bluetooth Earbuds

FRESHeBUDS Pro Magnetic Bluetooth Earbuds are the perfect companion for anyone who enjoys music and the great outdoors. They’re water resistant so they can be worn while doing all kinds of activities, they feature an enhanced battery life, and they automatically pair to your audio device whenever you break their magnetic hold.

Pay only $29.95 and save 75% off the regular price of $119.95.

Ticwatch 2 Active Smartwatch

It’s the smartwatch, redefined. Geared for those who enjoy an active lifestyle, the Ticwatch 2 offers a simple operating system that intuitively tracks your fitness goals. It features a built-in GPS, so you don’t have to take your phone everywhere you go, and it pairs to your Android or iOS smartphone for seamless integration.

Only $169.99. That’s a savings of 15% off the regular price of $199.99.

Save an additional 20% off our regular price of just $169.99 when you use the discount code BFRIDAY20 at checkout.