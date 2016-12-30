We will probably always have this fascination with time travel, time machines, and what will happen if we mess around with history. If you are crazy about this kind of thing, then you might want to check out a humorous take on all of these time shenanigans. Kelvin and the Infamous Time Machine is a point-and-click adventure game that was released on Steam for some time now and is now available for your Android devices on Google Play Store.

Dr. Edward Lupin has successfully invented a time machine, even though it actually looks more like a shower than an actual honest-to-goodness machine that can bring you to various periods in history. Unfortunately, this “mad scientist” has pretty nefarious reasons for wanting to use it. He wants to stop history’s greatest geniuses from completing their legendary work so that he himself will be able to finish it and gain the fame he feels he deserves, after being ridiculed by the scientific community for his shower-shaped time machine.

Now it’s up to you, Kelvin, a bumbling but well-meaning research assistant of Dr. Lupin, together with his co-worker Lise, to help these geniuses to complete their masterworks. The game has three chapters, with hopefully more to come. Travel in the time and worlds of Ludwig Van Beethoven, Isaac Newton, and Leonardo da Vinci. The graphics are gorgeously drawn and the storyline is funny, but the gameplay is interesting and challenging.

You can download Kelvin and the Infamous Time Machine from the Google Play Store for just $4.99. There aren’t any more in-app purchases, so this should be worth your almost five bucks.