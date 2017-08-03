Lock out hackers with a subscription to Windscribe VPN, offered to Android Community readers with savings of over 90% off the regular price. Windscribe is not like other web-based VPN services. It’s a desktop application and browser extension that work together to provide a superior level of protection. It’s the best way to keep nasty characters like hackers, identity thieves, and spies from accessing your data.

A Lifetime Pro Subscription will protect an unlimited number of devices for life with no data caps. You’ll also enjoy access to a treasure trove of geo-restricted content, have the ability to block annoying ads, and it’s easy to install. Just set it up and you never have to think about it again.

For a limited time at Android Community Deals, save an extra 20% off our already heavily discounted price of $49.99 when you use code ‘windscribe20’ at checkout.