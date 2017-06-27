If you have asked yourselves what will happen to those blob emojis once the Android O update is ready, here is your answer: Hopeless. We’re hopeless? No, we’re not but you will see them in this new action game called as the “Hopeless 3: Dark Hollow Earth”. Those cute blobs that the Android team has decided to ditch can be found in a very dark cave. They must be hiding but one thing for sure, these little guys are hopeless but you can be their only hope if you decide to go on a mission.

A Blob Rescue Mission will be launched so you can save all the Blobs you can find. This is one adventure you will want to finish, even if you think it’s hopeless because it can be fulfilling to save those blobs from the cruel enemies and from the dirty cave and underground world zones.

You can defeat all the evil monsters with powerful guns you can find along the way. Other items you can collect include tanks, cars, and carts that are mighty and powerful enough so you can go on a challenge to rescue the blobs.

Download Hopeless 3: Dark Hollow Earth from the Google Play Store