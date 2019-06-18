Most of us have never had to live with an Internet that lacked neutrality, so it’s hard to understand what the term “net neutrality” really means. In short, losing net neutrality means internet providers can charge consumers more money for faster service while also monitoring all browsing activity. It could mean being charged more to stream Netflix than to check your email. They’ll have the freedom to make those rules, and we’ll be stuck following. If you’re worried about the changes our Internet will undergo in the next few months and years, you need to prepare yourself now by getting a good VPN like NordVPN.

There are a lot of VPNs on the market, but NordVPN is among the most highly ranked (PC Mag even gave it a rare “Outstanding” rating). With NordVPN, you’ll ensure any Internet connection you use is secure — whether your home, at an airport, or traveling abroad. All data sent through NordVPN is double encrypted, which means you’ll be both anonymous and protected from hackers while you surf the web. Your browsing history will never be recorded, and no one can limit your Internet speeds. Even if the VPN connection drops at any point, NordVPN makes sure to pause your Internet browser so none of your data is ever revealed. You can’t get much more foolproof than that.

A two-year subscription to NordVPN usually costs $286.80, but in light of recent events, it’s on sale for just $95.75 – a rare 66% discount.

Disclosure: AndroidCommunity uses affiliate links, If you click on a link in this article and buy something we’ll get a small cut of the sale.