The last product from SanDisk we featured was the 400GB microSD card that was listed on Amazon with a sub $100 price tag. For a time, it was the fastest microSD card in the world. It’s different from the previous highest-capacity card also released by SanDisk. A new model is made available with a staggering 1TB of capacity: the SanDisk Extreme microSD UHS-I Card. It’s available now with a $449.99 price tag, promising extreme speeds for fast transfer, 4K UHD, and app performance.

With this microSD card, you can record more Full HD or 4K UHD videos on your Android phone. You can also use it on any of your camera, GoPro, or drone. Feel free to capture and record longer hi-res videos without having to worry about running out of space.

The SanDisk Extreme microSD UHS-I Card can last a long time. It can also weather different environmental conditions. It’s waterproof, temperature proof, shockproof, and even x-ray proof.

SanDisk makes sure this one meets the latest UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) and UHS Video Speed Class 30 (V30) for 4K UHD. The 1TB storage space is more than enough for anyone. It may be hard to fill up but we know it’s not impossible.

Read speed is up to 90MB/s. Write speed is up to 40MB/s. Please note a compatible device is required so you can optimize the powers of this microSDHC card.

The SanDisk 1TB Extreme UHS-I microSDXC Memory Card with SD Adapter is now listed on Sandisk.com, B&H Photo and Video (New Item – Coming Soon), and Amazon. A product page is available on Amazon but no stock is ready yet in the US.

Amazon lists the SanDisk 1TB Extreme microSDXC in different capacities. Aside from 1TB, it is also ready in 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, 400GB, and 512GB. Item is offered with lifetime limited warranty.