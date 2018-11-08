Getting your Samsung devices to do things for you without additional hardware or without even picking up a remote control will probably make you use Bixby more often right? That is one of the hopes of the Korean OEM as they introduced a new Voice Media Control API that they will be rolling out soon to third-party apps and services. This will allow users more control over their media as they play on Samsung’s Smart TVs by using the power of their voice.

At launch, Samsung has already partnered up with most of the built-in apps that you can find on their smart TVs. This includes Netflix, Hulu, HBO Now, and Spotify, among others. Users will be able to use voice navigation to search for movies, TV shows, or music to play without having to reach for a remote control. They will be rolling it out to more third-party developers over the next couple of months.

The Voice Media Control API will not require you to have additional hardware in order for the speech control to work on your Samsung Smart TV. Instead, it will be integrated into the TV’s software itself, using the voice remote. While initially it will just be for searching for media content, they eventually want it to be used for more “complex” features so you won’t have to go into the deep settings of the app and just use voice instructions.

Samsung is also launching a redesigned SmartThings Developer Workspace to make it easier for cloud-, Zigbee-, and Z-Wave-connected devices to be integrated into their Internet of Things platform space. Devices can also get a Works with SmartThings certification process so it will be easier for end-users to get their new IoT devices started.

They didn’t give a timeline as to when users will be able to use the voice controls on their Samsung Smart TVs but expect this to be sooner rather than later.

