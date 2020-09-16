Foldable OLED displays are very exciting and Samsung knows how to keep the excitement going. In process, the South Korean tech company has announced the world’s first 1.4R foldable OLED panel that offers the smallest curvature for a commercial foldable device ever. The innovation has been applied to the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G smartphone released recently.

According to Samsung, this is the company’s third foldable OLED display having a resolution of 2208 x 1768 pixels and a 7.6-inch diagonal screen size. It employs Ultra-Thin Glass for a sleeker look and product excellence and is the first 1.4R curved display on a phone.

The advantage of a smaller radius of curvature is that it can fold more snugly along the crease, leaving least possible gap between the two screens when closed shut. In addition to the aesthetics, this smaller empty space means lesser foreign objects penetrating through to cause damage.

The new OLED panel has been certified for 200,000 folds. Given the time we spend on our phones not just folding and unfolding – but generally in use, Samsung has taken that into account and received Eye Care Display certification for its panel, for reduced blue-light emission that causes eye-stress. The display claims to offer 6.5-percent blue light emission which is lowest for any display on a smartphone yet.