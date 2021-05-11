Transferring files between and across devices is one of the advantages that Apple has over Android devices with its AirDrop feature. Android has been developing Nearby Share but it’s not as convenient yet as AirDrop. Meanwhile, Samsung has also been working on the Quick Share app that lets you share files to those who have Samsung Galaxy devices nearby. Now, this app is available for Windows 10 users which should make it easier for you to work across your devices.

According to XDA Developers, some users have spotted that the Quick Share app is now available on the Microsoft Store. The device-to-device file sharing feature will let you transfer content to those who have Samsung Galaxy phones, Galaxy tablets, and even Galaxy Books using wireless communication technology. This includes photos, videos, and documents that you can quickly and easily transfer from one device to another.

There are some conditions to support the Galaxy Book. You need to have a Galaxy mobile device except for the Android Go models. For Android 10 devices with One UI 2.1 or higher, you must install Quick Share 12.1.0 or higher and MDE Service Framework 1.1.37 or higher. For Android 11 devices, Quick Share 12.1 or higher and MDE Service Framework 1.2.11 or higher must be installed. The supported Galaxy Books include those released from May 2021 onwards with Windows 10 version 20H2 or higher and Galaxy Book Go, and the newly-introduced Galaxy Book Pro, and Galaxy Book Pro 360.

The Quick Share app can only be used if you have a Samsung phone or laptop and not for other Windows 10 devices. You can always use the Microsoft Your Phone app otherwise if you want to share files between your Android device and a Windows 10 PC. This has been the go-to app for those who need to work and connect their Android smartphones to their computers. It may not be as seamless yet but it’s getting there with every update.

Meanwhile, for Samsung Galaxy phone, tablet, and Book users, you can try out the Quick Share app, available for free at the Microsoft Store. You have to make sure though that your devices are supported before you can install and use.