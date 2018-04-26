So imagine watching your favorite TV series – like Westworld or The Walking Dead or Netflix’s Daredevil – but shot with 360-degree cameras for virtual reality (VR). We don’t have anything like that yet, but Samsung is pioneering this push of creating original episodic VR content with their “Pilot Season” initiative. The content is now available exclusively via the Samsung VR Video service, available for you if you use the Samsung Gear VR headset.

Samsung initiated Pilot Season and asked a select set of indie filmmakers to create original episodic VR content. They received a grant from Samsung, and were asked to make use of the Samsung 360 Round VR camera, which is a professional VR camera device with 17 individual cameras and can deliver content in 4K. The content they created are now available exclusively on the Samsung VR Video service.

Featured in Pilot Season is “&Design” made by Sibling Rivalry and Curious Octopus, “Bro Bots” – an animated VR comedy series made by Breaking Fourth, “The Interpretation of Dreams” by Graham Sack and Sensorium, “Lightcatcher” by Occupied VR and RSA VR, “Sam’s Surreal Gems” by RSA VR and Hey Wonderful, and “Voyages – Pilot” by Kaleidoscope.

You can check these out on your Samsung Gear VR, the Pilot Season project has the debut episodes already available on the Samsung VR Video service. Check them out.

SOURCE: Samsung