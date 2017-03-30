Anyone can fly. That’s what we learned from the latest TV commercial from Samsung that shows off the Gear VR. The virtual reality headset has given the ostrich not just a VR experience but the “courage” to fly. This may be just a TVC but we can imagine the fun an ostrich would have with the device. We know it’s impossible but the video perfectly shows that the possibilities are endless with virtual reality.

Samsung has always believed that the impossible can be done. And when people say it “can’t be done”, we suggest we follow the brand’s motto in life to achieve the impossible–make what can’t be done–by refusing to accept anything is. The #DoWhatYouCant hashtag is one proof that Samsung isn’t giving up despite its problematic year. We know this company refuses to believe it’s over for them as shown in yesterday’s Unpacked event.

As for the ostrich, it knows it can’t fly but the Gear VR has shown him how it is to fly. The curious bird stumbled upon the device and was shown a sample flight simulator scene through the majestic clouds. As we all know, ostrich can’t fly but the Gear VR allowed the big to get a taste of the impossible. All day and all night, our not-so-little friend enjoys the scene and has finally decided to do things on its own. It’s time to prove that anything is possible, including flying.

Watch Samsung’s latest commercial below:

SOURCE: Samsung Mobile