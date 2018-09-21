While there are several smartphone devices that can already do multi-tasking for you system-wise, there are apps that don’t work properly once you get into that mode. It can get pretty frustrating, especially those who are used to multi-tasking. Good Lock is an app from Samsung where they get to experiment with different modules and one of their newest ones, called MultiStar, is aiming to solve that problem. The update also brings new things and fixes for some of the Good Lock modules and features.

The module actually lets users open apps in multi-window mode and also stops them from pausing when in this mode. This means you can play a game while watching a music video on YouTube or you can browse the Internet while checking your Facebook timeline as well. You can toggle on/off things like enabling multi window to all apps or using multi-window without pausing an app.

The problem with MultiStar though is that it will only run on devices running Android 8.1 Oreo and not just Android 8.0. Only the Galaxy Note 9 and some J devices are running on 8.1 though, which gives a pretty limited access to the module. You will probably have to wait for your Samsung device to be updated to Android 9 Pie to be able to use it, even though the whole Good Lock app can function on just Android 8.0.

The Lockstar update also brings new features like supporting Routines and also creating your own style with ClockFace’s clock. There are also improvements in the TaskChanger, NFC action in Routines, and improving errors on the EdgeTouch+. You can also now enable Floating Notifications which will display incoming notifications as icons and when you tap them, they will open the app in a pop-up window.

If you haven’t tried Good Lock yet and you have a device that supports it, you can download the app for free from the Google Play Store. If you have a Galaxy Note 9 or any device running on Android 8.1, try out MultiStar and let us know what you think.

VIA: XDA Developers