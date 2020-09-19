Samsung announced during its Life Unstoppable virtual event a new accessory called the Wireless Charger Trio, alongside its other new devices like the Galaxy Tab A7 and the Galaxy Fit2. Basically it’ can charge a smartphone, wireless earbuds, and smartwatch all at the same time. They did not announce any specifics about the charger but now it looks like some of their official websites have listed the product, including the specifications of the device, except for the price and availability.

The Samsung Wireless Charger Trio has showed up on the listings of the Korean and German websites of the OEM. We now know that the charger has six charging coils to accommodate all the devices the you want to charge. Samsung smartphones can fast-charge at 9W but other Qi devices can also be charged at 5W. Even Apple products can actually be charged at 7.5W. TIt has LED indicators so you can see the charging status.

The charger supports the Samsung flagships as far back as the Galaxy S6 and as recent as the Galaxy Z Fold2. All in the S, Note, Fold, and Z series can be charged here. The listing also says that smartphones with cases can still be charged, as long as it’s up to 3mm thick but also depending on the material. But if the case will make the charger heat up, it will switch to a lower wattage and will charge slower.

As for the wireless earbuds, you can charge the Galaxy Buds+ and the Galaxy Buds Live. Based on the photos, it’s the charging case itself that will be placed on the charger, not the buds. All of the wireless-charging Galaxy Watch smartwatches are also supported here. The charger is 240 x 86 x 15.5 mm and weighs at around 320g. These seem to be the only specs that we can see in the listing.

As for the availability dates and how much the Wireless Charger Trio will cost, that doesn’t seem to be part of the product page. We’ll probably find out more in the next few weeks.