Since we got the almost confirmation from Samsung mobile division DJ Koh that we will be getting a foldable smartphone soon, expect more speculation as well as leaks and rumors about it. Reports coming out of Korea are giving more unconfirmed details about the upcoming device, at least understandably more than what Koh has given us at this point. The smartphone is now being unofficially referred to as Galaxy F, but it will probably not actually be called that when they eventually announce it.

The upcoming foldable device will reportedly have a 7.3-inch OLED display (probably manufactured by Samsung themselves) on the inside and will have a 1.5R curvature. It will be like a notebook or a book and the screen will be folding inward. But since you won’t see the full screen when it’s folded, you get an external display which will be 4.6-inches and of the flexible OLED material.

This way, you will still be able to use the smartphone even when it’s folded. This is probably what Koh was hinting at in his interview, saying that the larger display will only be used when needed but that there will be a way for you to still use the device even when you will only be able to use part of it. It will be interesting to see how book-like it will be as it vertically folds in the middle.

Samsung will reportedly be producing 100,000 – 120,000 foldable display units per month but because of yield issues, Samsung Display might actually be going for 150,000 to 180,000. They’ve also been in touch with a “major supplier of key parts and materials” and they include transparent polyamide (PI), polarizing film, tape adhesive (OCA) and substrate material (PI varnish).

While most are cautiously optimistic about this so-called Galaxy F, Samsung definitely needs a win in the smartphone market after the lackluster performance of the Galaxy S9 and S9+.

VIA: ET News