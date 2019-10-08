If you’ve been looking for a laptop with all the Google trimmings but with an affordable price tag, Samsung wants you to take a look at their Chromebook 4 and Chromebook 4+. The sleek-looking laptops are “faster, tougher, smarter” as per their marketing tag and aside from the design and the performance value, it is being touted to bring you the Google experience but at a more affordable price point. Both Chromebooks have Google Assistant built-in so you presumably get the best of the Google world.

The Chromebook 4 has an 11.6-inch display and runs at 1366 x 768 resolution. It weighs just 2.6 lbs but still has a full-sized keyboard and a large trackpad so you can work comfortably despite its small size. It can supposedly last for up to 12.5 hours on a single charge. The Chromebook 4+ is of course slightly bigger with a 15.6-inch display and a 1920 x 1080 Full HD resolution. It is heavier at 3.75 lbs but the battery is also a little less at just 10.5 hours.

Both Chromebook 4 and Chromebook 4+ are powered by Intel’s Celeron n4000 with its 1.1GHz processor. They get 4GB of memory and 32GB of eMMC storage but you can upgrade both to 6GB and 64GB if you want more. They also both recharge via USB-C port with the Chromebook 4 getting one port and the Chromebook 4+ getting two. They also have a USB 3.0 jack, a microSD card reader, and a combo audio jack. They also have 1.5W speakers and a 720p webcam.

The appeal of a Chromebook, of course, is that you get the complete Google ecosystem at your fingertips. You have access to the Google Play Store and all the Google software. And you now have Google Assistant built-in for both variants. This means you can do all the “Hey Google” stuff that you previously had access to on your smartphone or tablet. Samsung’s hardware innovations also come into play here so you have the best of both Samsung and Google worlds.

The Chromebook 4 is priced at $229.99 and its upgraded model with the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage will cost you $279.99. The Chromebook 4+ starts at $299.99. Both are now available through Samsung, Best Buy, and other selected retailers.