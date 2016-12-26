The Creative Lab projects from Samsung has been able to successfully launch several products ever since it was created back in December 2012. For next year’s edition at CES happening in just a few days (yes, it’s 2017 already by next week), they will be unveiling several new ones including Tag+ which adds a digital dimension to analog toys, S-Skin which analyzes your skin and suggests solutions to skincare problems, and Lumini, which can check your inner skin to prevent skin problems.

We’ve often seen articles about how we should get kids to play with actual toys rather than just their gaming or mobile devices. But since they are of the digital generation, there must be a way to combine both. Tag+ is a button-type device that can be used to connect with physical toys, bringing the best of two worlds. When you click, long-press, shake or bump the smart tag, there are corresponding actions that you can do with the toy and the tablet through a companion app. They will be able to have different experiences even with just one set of toys and connect with other kids who are also using the device.

You may not have the time to go to a dermatologist even if you feel like you have a skincare issue. The S-Skin is made up of a microneedle patch and a portable device that can help analyze your skin and give you solutions and even suggest products that you’ll be able to use. Through the LED light, it can measure things like dryness, hydration, redness, melanin and then save the information on the app so you can track the changes that are happening to your skin.

Lumini is sort of similar to S-Skin, except that the device takes a picture of your skin for analysis and sends the information to an app as well. It identifies issues you may have skin-wise and then suggests cosmetic products, including make-up and the likes, so that it will not clash with your dermatological issues. You can also have a remote consulting service with a dermatologist or skin-care specialist. You will be able to try out Tag+, S-Skin, and Lumini at the CES 2017 in Las Vegas, this coming January 5-8.

SOURCE: Samsung