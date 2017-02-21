It’s actually pretty great to see companies encouraging innovation and creativity among their people, outside of their regular job descriptions. Samsung is one such company and through their Creative Lab or C-Lab platform, they have been able to develop and launch several products. For this year’s Mobile World Congress, they will once again be showcasing several projects (four to be exact) which will be focusing on Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR), two of the most current buzzwords in the industry.

Relúmĭno is an app that will help visually impaired and near blind people still be able to read books and watch TV using their Samsung Gear VR headset. It enhances visuals and texts and even remap blind spots through the Amlser grid chart (for those suffering from metamorphosia). This would be helpful as the visually impaired would not need to buy expensive visual aids just to be able to experience a good book or an interesting TV show.

Monitorless, from the name itself, allows people to use devices like your smartphone or computer, even without a monitor. Through a special pair of glasses, this remote control AR/VR product lets you view content from other devices through the electro chromic glass. Since there isn’t a lot of AR and VR content, this can be a temporary solution to that problem (with the primary solution being create more AR/VR content!)

VuildUs will help you do away with your imagination and a measuring tape when it comes to trying to figure out whether or not to buy that piece of furniture and whether or not it would look good in your house. This product is made up of a 360-degree depth camera and a mobile app for VR compatible devices. First you have to scan your house using the camera and it will store all the data in the app, building a virtual version of it. Then you can see whether a piece of furniture will fit and will look good.

Lastly, TraVRer lets you experience a place, whether you’ve been to it already or planning to go to it soon, as if you’re actually there. Not only do you have the visuals, but you can also feel the mood, hear the noises, and experience the events that have been captured on the platform. You can switch between different videos or angles in that place so you can determine which part you want to see.

SOURCE: Samsung