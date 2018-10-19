We’re probably still a long way or at least a few months from getting Android 9.0 Pie updates given what we know about the “speed” that they roll out these updates. But one thing that Samsung flagship owners can look forward to some new things for their phone and their Always On Display feature. A hands-on video of what Pie will look like on the Galaxy Note 9 showed some changes that will happen, including colored notification icons and a slightly different looking display.

The most obvious thing you’ll notice with the Always On Display (AOD) is that it now has colored notification icons. This makes it nicer to look at than the usual white ones when you’re glancing at your phone, unless you prefer monochrome over color. The icons are also not sitting inside a circle anymore. It seems that the time and icons aren’t in the center anymore, but we don’t know yet if you can control where you place them on the screen.

For those with sharp eyes, you’ll also notice that the font looks different now. You will get something similar to what you see on Microsoft apps and Windows devices. But if you don’t notice these things, then it probably will not really matter to you. We will also probably get new clock styles with the update so you won’t have to stick with whatever you have right now.

One of the things that some people are waiting for with Android Pie is that it will have an official system-wide dark theme option. As to how it will affect the AOD, we still don’t know. But it’s good news that you’ll be able to have a less intrusive option when you’re in a dark room or when you’re trying to fall asleep.

As to when the Android Pie update will roll out, that’s still something we need to wait on. Hopefully Galaxy Note 9 users will get it sooner rather than later.

VIA: SAM Mobile