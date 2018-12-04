Are you still looking for a Christmas gift for yourself or for a family member but you only have a $50 budget? Well you have 5 hours to decide now as you can get the Samsung Wireless Charger Duo, Fast Charge Stand and Pad for just that price, specifically $49.99, over on Amazon. But it’s a time-sensitive deal so you better make up your mind within the next couple of hours or else it will revert back to its original price of $119.99.

The $70 discount is not something to scoff about, especially if you prefer to charge your smartphones wirelessly and you don’t want just the usual charging pad. There are of course cheaper ones out there, but Samsung is Samsung of course, so big discounts are always welcome. Since the device name is Duo, there are two ways to charge your device and you can of course charge two devices at the same time.

There is a vertical phone stand so you can place your phone upright. There is also a smaller pad that is originally designed to charge your Galaxy Watch, but if you place any Qi compatible device, it will also charge as well. The charger has a built-in fan and ventilation to avoid overheating, especially if you use it a lot and also charge two devices at the same time.

This deal is only available on Amazon and as of this writing, it will expire in 5 hours. Also, only the black one is discounted and the white version is still at its regular price. It says the device should arrive before Christmas, and if you have Amazon Prime, you can have it delivered faster.

