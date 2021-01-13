The Samsung Unpacked event is happening on January 14 and aside from the new flagship line, the Galaxy S21, there will also be some other devices and accessories that are expected to be introduced during the event. The new wireless charger duos are expected to be announced as well and now we’re seeing some renders leaked ahead of the launch. We get our first look at the Wireless Charger Duo 2 or the Wireless Charger Pad Duo and the Wireless Charger through these leaked images.

Dutch publication Nieuwemobiel shared some “official images” of the wireless chargers that may debut alongside the Galaxy S21 line during the Unpacked event. They are supposedly the successors to the Wireless Charger Duo and Pad that were launched last year. While no specific details about the devices were leaked, like specs, pricing, and availability, we can get deduce some information from the leaked images.

The Wireless Charger Duo 2 seems to be able to charge two of your devices at the same time. There’s a space for your smartphone and also an indentation for the Galaxy Watch or for Truly Wireless Earbuds. However the space for the phone seems to be flat unlike the previous Wireless Charger Duo that can hold the phone upright. But it looks to be more portable so that’s a plus. There’s also a possibility that this will be called the Wireless Charger Duo EP-P4300 instead of Duo 2. Meanwhile, we’re also seeing images of the Wireless Charger EP-P1300 is a stand-alone wireless charger pad for your smartphone.

Both wireless chargers seem to come in black and white and can probably charge smartphones at 9W while the watch pad on the Duo is at 3.5W. There also seems to be support for UWB Tags and/or Galaxy Buds Pro. We don’t have other information about the wireless chargers based on the leaked images but we’ll probably soon have all the details we want to know, if the rumors are to be believed.

The Unpacked event is happening on January 14 so we’ll know in a few hours if the Wireless Chargers will indeed be launched alongside the Galaxy S21 flagship line. We’ll of course keep you posted about this and all the other devices that will be launched.