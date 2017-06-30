If you release an app that you believe will benefit a lot of people and that might become a hit with the public, then you will probably put a lot of marketing effort into it, especially if you’re a huge OEM. That’s why the fact that Samsung did not make any kind of announcement at all about the Walk Mode when it was first released last month may be saying something. It may have to do with the fact also that it was created and launched in India, but folks over at reddit and other online news sites have also gotten hold of the APK.

Basically, it’s a walking app that should alert you if there are any “dangers” around you while you’re walking and using your device. Well, we all know that the biggest danger there is you using your phone while walking, especially on a busy street. But okay, let’s pretend that some people really can’t put their device down, the app will supposedly help minimize any accidents by monitoring your walk through sensors and sending you notifications.

It has four modes, including the aforementioned Unsafe Walking Alerts. Horn Detection meanwhile supposedly detects vehicle horns to send you alerts that there are cars near, which seems kind of useless since if it hears a car honking, then you probably heard it as well. It also has a Safe Walker Badge system that gives points for “safe steps” and another mode that can disable walking notifications.

Those who were able to try the app said that the reason probably why there are only 500 people who downloaded it is because it is basically useless and also not all features function as it should. The app is also distracting enough that it will probably be the cause of harm for the user.

VIA: Android Police