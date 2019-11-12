There is no new Samsung Galaxy Fold yet but there may be a new foldable phone out this coming November 19. It may be more known as a flexible clamshell phone patterned after the Galaxy Folder flip phone series. A Samsung Galaxy Fold clamshell foldable phone concept was teased a few weeks ago. Just last week, a Samsung W20 5G teased by China Telecom and looks like it will be the final name according to a recent sighting on TENAA.

An SM-W2020 model is listed on TENAA. It is believed to be the Samsung W20 5G. Details we know so far include 160.9×117.9×6.9mm dimensions, 4.6-inch secondary screen, and a 4135 mAh battery. The device is a 5G digital mobile phone so we’re assuming it is powered by a Snapdragon 835 or 835+ chipset.

The Samsung Galaxy W20 may be introduced to the public next week as per several teasers already. We can expect a “foldable” display, a taller screen, and 5G connectivity. China Telecom may offer the smartphone exclusively in its native country but we’ll have to wait.

The TENAA list means a product is about to launch in China. The page also lists some more details. It runs on Android OS which we are assuming is Android 10 already. The device supports 5G Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB) technology. It also supports NR NSA/TD-LTE/LTE FDD/WCDMA/GSM standard.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold is popular in China so the Samsung Galaxy W20 also has the potential to make it big in the country and nearby regions. That is a possibility but we’ll see.