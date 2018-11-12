It’s not yet the foldable phone that we’ve been expecting from Samsung, but if you’ve been harkening for the days of flip phones, then the new W2019 flagship device should be the answer to your prayers. However, the newly-announced smartphone will probably only be released in China so you will either have to travel there or get someone to buy it for you there and hope that it will work properly wherever you might be permanently living in.

If you think that the W2019 is some entry level or mid-tier smartphone with the novel design of flipping open, you’re underestimating Samsung. It might be retro-looking but the hardware is all modern and even powerful at that. It uses the Snapdragon 845 processor and comes with a 6GB RAM and either 128GB or 256GB internal storage. It has a 3,070mAh battery and runs on Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box with the Samsung UI on top.

It comes with a dual display Super AMOLED screen, with both having a 16:9 aspect ratio and a 4.2” diagonal size and 1080 x 1920 pixel resolutions. You can use it even closed as you have one of the screens fully functional and when unfolded, you will have the number dial pad and the hardware navigation keys. If you missed pressing on actual keys, then you’ll get a kick out of this.

In terms of the camera, it’s pretty modern too, with a 12MP sensor with dual f/1.25-2.4 aperture and then one telephoto lens for 2x lossless optical zoom. In front you get an 8MP shooter with f.2.0. There is a side-mounted fingerprint reader, a dedicated Bixby button, and is made of anodized, diamond-cut aluminum and glass.

As to how much the Samsung W2019 will go for is still anyone’s guess. No price has been revealed yet and we also don’t know when it will be available. So far, they say it will only be for China so here’s hoping they still change their mind.

SOURCE: Samsung