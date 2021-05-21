In a world where brand loyalty is not always a sure thing anymore, companies are doing all they can to keep their current (and future) customers within their ecosystem or at least theirs and their partners’ ecosystem. Samsung UK is trying to do that by launching a new bundle of premium services for owners of the Galaxy S21 flagship line and probably future flagship devices. Samsung Boost will complement existing Samsung services by giving premium services from partners like Adobe and Google.

Samsung Boost will be available for customers in the UK and Ireland as long as they have the Galaxy S21 5G models and for those who will buy the flagship line until October 31, 2021. It is basically a collection of premium services that will be useful for those enjoying the digital lifestyle. It is also expected to partner or complement Samsung services like Samsung Health, Samsung Pay and SmartThings.

The following are the perks of Samsung Boost that will be available in the UK:

– 2 months Adobe Spark Post – Create your own graphics and videos to post on your social media accounts

– 2 months Adobe Photoshop Lightroom – Capture and edit images with Adobe’s popular editing app

– 3 months Antstream Arcade – Rediscover and play thousands of retro games like Pac Man and Mortal Kombat and you can even compete with

– 6 months Calm Premium – This award-winning app brings mental health tools like meditation, sleep stories, soothing music and more, all created by health and mindfulness experts

– 4 months Deezer HiFi – This popular music streaming app brings 70 million tracks, playlists and podcasts in High Fidelity quality

– 3 months unlimited access to Fiit – Get unlimited access to the 700+ classes on the UK’s #1 rated fitness app

– 3 months Google Play Pass – Get access to hundreds of games and apps free of ads, and in-app purchases. Get access for up to 5 family members

– Google Play Points – Get Gold level and 600 Google Play Points to use for in-app items or Google Play Credit on the Samsung Galaxy S21

– 3 months unlimited magazine and newspaper reading on Readly – Choose from over 5000 titles to subscribe to. There’s a newspaper and magazine for every topic under the sun

– 4 months YouTube Premium – Explore YouTube ad-free as you discover new channels, download videos, play the biggest tracks, and binge videos all day long

The hope for Samsung, Adobe, and Google is that after the end of the free subscriptions since they’re so used to maximizing their devices with these apps and services, they will go on to subscribe to the ones that they really enjoyed. Samsung says the service “is expected to expand” to future flagships so those who will be getting the soon-to-be-announced foldable devices might also get Boost.

What we don’t know is if Samsung Boost will be expanding to other markets. For now, the lucky recipients of all these digital freebies are Galaxy S21 5G owners in the UK and Ireland.