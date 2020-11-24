There are a lot of video streaming services available right now whatever your preferences and your budget are. But it’s always nice to still have a free video service for when you just want to watch shows, movies, and videos without having to pay a cent. Samsung TV Plus was introduced to mobile devices just a couple of months ago but it was only available for selected Galaxy smartphones. Now they’re expanding that precious few to include Galaxy Z foldable devices as well as mid-tier Galaxy A phones and the older flagship devices.

In case you need a refresher on what Samsung TV Plus is, it was initially available for Samsung Smart TVs only and the Korean OEM says it is one of the top apps on the platform. Viewers get free access to a number of shows and video content from more than 150 channels. They eventually made it available for Samsung smartphone owners, particularly those with the Galaxy Note20, Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Note10, and Galaxy S10 series.

They’re now adding more Samsung smartphones to those who will be able to access the Samsung TV Plus app through the Galaxy Store. This includes the Galaxy Z foldable series, particularly the Galaxy Z Fold2, Galaxy Z Flip, and the Galaxy Fold. Also receiving support for the app is the mid-tier Galaxy A series as well as the 2018 flagships of Samsung, the Galaxy S9 series and the Galaxy Note9 series.

While you probably won’t have access to all the latest and most popular shows and movies, you do get a mix of news, sports, reality TV, movies, kids programming, and others. Access to the app is free of course but the price you have to pay is you have to sit through a few ads here and there. But if it’s free content you want, then that minor inconvenience shouldn’t bother you so much.

So if you have any of the devices mentioned above, you can download the Samsung TV Plus app from the Galaxy Store. Hopefully, they will also soon expand support to Galaxy tablets since that’s a good way to watch videos as well.