You sometimes have to wonder what goes through the heads of marketing people who try to come up with “trendy” names for products that don’t really have to sound trendy, but rather functional. Well, it looks like the folks over at Samsung had to go with trying to sound cool (the operative word being “try”) as they filed a trademark for what looks like a location-sharing app of its own. The name is “Uhssup” and it brings up more questions rather than a “wow” factor.

While there are tons of messaging apps that have location-sharing capabilities, like WhatsApp and Snapchat, Samsung feels like they need an app of their own. The trademark was filed with the EUIPO (European Union Intellectual Property Office) and is described as an app that will share the real-time location of people and allow them to exchange messages as well. So based on that description, it looks like it will be both a messaging app with a location sharing feature. As to which is the priority, that is the question.

As to why they need to make such an app, that begs another question. There are already well-established similar apps, and unless Samsung brings something absolutely new to the table, it will take some time for “Uhssup” to gain traction. We haven’t even talked about why they chose that name. Hopefully, it’s still a work in progress and they just filed for the trademark, just in case.

We’ll find out more if ever this product or product name comes to life. Samsung users, would you be interested in something like this?

VIA: Let’s Go Digital