Some probably haven’t fully recovered yet from the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 announcement, but be prepared for another onslaught of Samsung related news in the next few days. The Korean OEM has announced that they will be holding their IFA 2017 Press Event on August 30, 6PM (CET) at the Tempodrom Arena in Berlin. But even if you’re not there as part of those exclusively invited, you will still be able to watch as they will be streaming the event.

We still don’t have any idea as to what new devices they will be announcing during the event since they just finished unveiling their newest phablet. But based on the GIF that accompanied the official tweet, it will probably have something to do with smart home tech and/or wearables. Their press release also states that they will “showcase products designed to seamlessly integrate into everyday life” so it’s most likely the former, but we’re also not discounting the latter.

Reports have been circling around that Samsung will be introducing a new wearable, a new Gear S smartwatch, since the Gear S3 was announced at IFA last year. And just a few days ago, one of Samsung’s official website actually “accidentally” published a new product, the Gear Fit 2 Pro, so we may also see that being announced during the press event.

But whichever it is, or if it’s all of the above, most of us will probably be glued to our computers or smartphones, waiting for what new goodies Samsung will be announcing. The link to the live stream will be published on the website and probably on their social media accounts as well.

What's new in wearables? You're about to find out. Watch live on 08.30.2017 at https://t.co/D1o7wTsE5H pic.twitter.com/7z0qMrkIQK — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) August 28, 2017

SOURCE: Samsung