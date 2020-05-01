Here is another piece of information about Samsung. The company is said to be ending support for Find My Car, Car Mode, and MirrorLink. Samsung is ending support for the in-car services after several years. MirrorLink support for Samsung phones has been allowed since 2014 but that is changing soon as car and smartphone connectivity is always evolving into more advanced technology. MirrorLink can still be used if the owners mirror their smartphones onto the infotainment display in the vehicle.

Samsung’s removal of support for MirrorLink and the other two related services: Car Mode and Find My Car. Samsung is shutting down support for these services beginning June 1, 2020. New users who plan on using any of the three will no longer be allowed.

Old users can still enjoy them as long as they do not do a factory reset. Clearing app data and connecting a vehicle will also remove one’s access.

Find My Car and Car Mode support are also about to end. Soon enough, you won’t see them on the Galaxy Store and Google Play Store. All of your previous personal data will also be deleted.

Find My Car is for Samsung’s wearable devices in case you didn’t know. As an alternative, you may check out Android Auto. No reason has been provided as to why Samsung is ending support for these systems but Android Auto is highly recommended. the world than any other method of connectivity.