Samsung is still the top mobile OEM in the world. It’s constanting battling with Apple when it comes to smartphones but it remains to be on top especially when it comes to Android phones. In the second half of 2021, the South Korean tech giant is still determined to be the leader as it is expected to launch several devices in August. The Galaxy Unpacked will happen with two foldable phones—the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxty Z Flip 3. Usually, the company introduces the new Galaxy Note series phones but that may change this year.

There may not be a Galaxy Note 21 but we’re looking forward to a Galaxy S21 FE. The two foldable phones may be the highlight of the show since one of the two will offer S-Pen support and an Under Display Camera. There is also a possibility the phones will launch earlier.

The Galaxy S21 FE’s possible August launch will be early than the usual October release. The Galaxy Z Flip 5G and the Galaxy Z Fold 2 rolled out in September so the August schedule is really early. It can be done since the Galaxy Note phablet series is on a break or may be delayed. We’ll have to wait for an official announcement from Samsung.

As for the Galaxy Z Flip 3, it will be Samsung’s 2nd-gen foldable clamshell phone although it will be called the Z Flip 3 instead of Galaxy Z Flip 2. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S21 FE will be the more affordable version of the Galaxy S21 that was introduced back in January. It will be priced at around $620 or 700,000 won.