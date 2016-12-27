The Samsung Galaxy S7 edge is already one of the more popular Android smartphones from this 2016, but the OEM still wants to bring something more for fans as it keeps releasing more color variants of the device. They’ve already previously released Pink Gold and Blue Coral versions, and now they’re going back to basics, sort of. There will be a Black Pearl version of the smartphone, but it will only be available in India, at least for now.

Actually, the color variant originally appeared in South Korea earlier this month, and it was probably released to compete with the Jet Black and Matte Black variants of the iPhone 7. Now, they will be releasing it to one of the growing mobile device markets in the world, in a bid to recuperate some of the losses they’ve accumulated during the whole battery malfunction and subsequent pullout of the Galaxy Note 7 devices.

According to Samsung, this variant is meant to be “modern and striking” and has added depth to the device’s glass design because the sleek black finish actually “blankets the entire device”, including its edges which is what differentiates the Galaxy S7 edge with the Galaxy S7, at least design-wise.

Aside from the color variant, it remains to be the same Galaxy S7 edge people have come to know and love. It has a 5.5-inch dual curved design with a Quad HD AMOLED display. It is powered by an Exynos 8890 SoC, has 4GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage (up to 128GB). It runs on Android Marshmallow but it should be updated to Nougat soon. It will cost 56,900 rupees or roughly $837. Shipping starts December 30.

