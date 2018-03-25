Samsung Premium Care is a pretty good deal for those who own the OEM’s premium devices. For just $12 a month, you get extended warranty, including accidental damage protection. So it should go without saying that when you buy their newest flagship, the Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+, you should be able to enroll it to Premium Care when you want to but apparently, that’s not the case right now. Samsung assures users though that post-purchase enrollment is coming soon.

If you’re not yet familiar with what Premium Care is, it’s basically insurance for your premium Samsung device. Not only do you get to replace your accidentally damaged smartphone, you actually have a courier coming to you to do an in-person swap after a remote assessment. You also get a $99 deductible and three-claim-per-year limit and other standard benefits you can expect from carrier-run insurance programs.

The problem is that there seems to be no aftermarket enrollment for the two newest devices from Samsung. As per the Samsung Premium Care listing on their website, the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ can only get it at the time of purchase. Only the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, and Galaxy Note 8 are eligible for the post-purchase enrollment. Some say this is probably because Samsung wants to give carriers and retailers the chance to push their own insurance plans at the start of the devices’ sales period.

The good news is that Samsung said that post-purchase enrollment will be happening for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ pretty soon. There is no specific timeframe yet but it should be available in the coming weeks. So if you already bought your device but didn’t enroll it at the time of purchase, you’ll get your chance soon.

VIA: Android Police