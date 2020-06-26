For mobile payment platforms, one of the deterrents to a wider rollout is that the company has to talk to each of the banks and financial institutions first and get them onboard. It looks like Samsung may have now found a workaround to that. They announced a new partnership with digital banking platform Curve to bring something called Samsung Pay Card so that you just have one place to sync all the banking cards and loyalty cards that you have right now.

Curve is a fintech company that created the Curve Card, an all-in-one payment solution for all your bank accounts, credit cards, etc. You don’t actually keep money in this card but you add all the cards from your current banks. Every time you need to buy something, you will then choose on the Curve app from which of the linked accounts you want to charge the purchase to. You can view all your transactions, loyalty programs, balances, all in just one app.

GSM Arena said that this is a sort of shortcut for Samsung. Instead of having to partner with each bank, they now just partner with Curve. This way, users can get on board the Samsung Pay wagon even if their bank doesn’t necessarily directly support it. As long as they have added the account to their Curve account, then they’re good to go.

For now the Samsung Pay Card powered by Curve will only be available in the U.K and will be launching later this year. They are planning to expand to other European countries as they say it’s “the first of its kind in Europe” for Samsung Pay. There aren’t any other details about the partnership for now but expect more to come out closer to the launch date, which is still unspecified at this point.

But if you already have the Curve Card, you can add it to your Samsung Pay already. The Samsung branded Curve Card is the one that they’re currently working on for this new partnership.