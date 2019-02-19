While you’ll probably not run out of third-party smartphone cases for the upcoming new flagship line from Samsung, there are also those that look forward to the OEM’s own cases as well. One of the most well-known tipsters in the industry, Roland Quandt, has given us a first look at the upcoming first-party cases for the Galaxy S10 line and says they will come with “Emotional LED Lighting Effect”. They will have these cases for all three reported smartphones that will be launched on the 20th.

LED cases for its flagship devices is not something new for Samsung. But previously, they were flip covers so that you get some information even when your phone is covered, like LED notifications and just the clock. This time around, you get the LED screen on the back and it is more of an ambient design like the glittery stars shown on the leaked design.

We don’t know if it’s limited to the sparkles or if there will be any other designs but either way, it seems a waste of your battery since the LED case usually gets powered by the phone’s inductive charging system. There will reportedly still be some notifications, like the phone call icon in the image but it will only be useful of course when your phone is face down.

The case with the emotional lighting will be available for the three variants, namely Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and the Galaxy S10e. We have no idea about the pricing yet but usually, these cases from Samsung cost around $50. We’ll also probably know more at the Unpacked event on February 20.

Would you like an "Emotional LED Lighting Effect" with your #GalaxyS10e? pic.twitter.com/DvQV6m8h2e — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) February 18, 2019

SOURCE: @rquandt