You probably knew that you had a video editor pre-installed in your Samsung device right? Right? Well, if you didn’t, now you know that you actually have something called a Movie Maker on your Galaxy smartphone which shows up once you try to edit a video from your Gallery. But pretty soon you won’t be able to see and use this app as Samsung has decided to discontinue it once the device has been upgraded to Android P eventually.

The APK upload notes indicated that the video editing app will be “terminated” after Galaxy devices will receive the next major update of their Android software. A user also sent a screenshot of the notification that he received after he updated his Movie Maker app. It states that the app “will no longer be provided” once Android P is here and that the user should export all videos created since all projects will be deleted.

There is no reason given as to why Movie Maker will be deleted. It may mean that there will be a new built-in video editing app with Android P which will hopefully be better. Or it can also mean that the app was taking up some space since it’s pre-installed and Android 9.0 will need all the storage it can get. But that doesn’t explain why they will delete the app altogether when they can just not pre-install it.

In any case, an Android P update is still far away given that some of the Galaxy S8 devices are just receiving their Oreo updates. So for now, just enjoy using Movie Maker first (if you do use it at all) and don’t forget to export your videos eventually.

VIA: Android Policep