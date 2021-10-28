Samsung smartphone and tablet owners are already familiar with the Android custom skin that they roll out to their devices. After some other name iterations, they have finally settled on One UI for the past few years. The Korean OEM also has some Windows-powered laptops and now it looks like they’ll be getting their own custom Android skin as well. They announced at the Samsung Developers Conference the new One UI Book 4 coming to a Samsung Windows laptop soon.

There are not a lot of details yet on what One UI Book 4 will change about the Galaxy Book experience. The design changes should match the One UI 4 that will soon make its way to smartphones so that switching between your different Samsung devices will be more seamless. SAM Mobile says there are no details yet on how much of the Windows UI will be changed with the custom skin. What we know is that it will show up in Galaxy Book Pro 360, Galaxy Book Pro, Galaxy Book Flex 2, Galaxy Book and the Galaxy Book Odyssey.

Some One UI 4 elements will already appear on Samsung Windows apps like Samsung Notes, Samsung Gallery, and Samsung Settings on the Galaxy Book devices. Some aspects of the Settings should also better fit the design changes that Microsoft brought to Windows 11 like new app icons, menu layouts, etc. Notes will get new menu layouts, updated icons, and refreshed folders while the Gallery app will get a dark mode to match Windows 11’s themes.

As for One UI Book 4, we don’t know yet when it will be released and what major changes owners of the Galaxy Book devices will get. Of course all other Samsung laptops that will come out in the future will most likely have this customized skin. We’ll see these Windows-powered devices become more like Samsung mobile devices while still maintaining the aesthetic that users are used to. But if you’re using both the Windows laptop and a Samsung smartphone, it should act more like they’re part of the same family.

We’ll probably know more about One UI Book 4 in the weeks to come as Samsung markets all these software developments more. Will the custom skin make you more interested in owning a Samsung laptop if you don’t have one yet?