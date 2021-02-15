Samsung and Microsoft have been playing nice for a few years now as they have been working towards making it seamless to work with their smartphones and computers respectively. The former will reportedly bring more apps to Windows 10 devices including Quick Share which works as its name implies, Samsung Free and its free shows, articles, and games found in one app, and the seemingly mysterious Samsung O. These upcoming new apps will join the exclusive goodies that devices enjoy with the MyPhone app and DeX on Windows for Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablets.

Italian website Aggiornamenti Lumia shared that Windows 10 users can expect three Samsung apps to be available on their computers soon. The first and probably most important of the apps that will be shared is Samsung Quick Share. This will let Galaxy devices share images, videos, and documents to Windows 10 laptops and computers. It can be shared over Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth, or through the SmartThings platform. Samsung devices need to be running on One UI 2 to be able to use Quick Share.

Another app to expect is Samsung Free which was previously called Samsung Daily. Windows 10 users will get free access to select TV channels from Samsung TV Plus in the Watch section while the Read section will have the latest headlines and news articles from various news sources. The Play section will bring free games from select developers. All of these free things will be found in one place, hence the name Samsung Free.

The third app that will arrive for Microsoft users is still something of a mystery. The name Samsung O doesn’t give anything away but the speculation is that it’s a clone app. As to what it will be and how it will be useful is still unclear at this point. But reports are saying it will be available in the next few days so we probably don’t have to wait soon to find out what it is. It will also probably be available for Samsung users but again it depends on what it is.

Samsung Quick Share is reportedly available for some Windows 10 users already while Samsung Free will be coming soon as well. You can check the Microsoft Store on your Windows 10 device to see if they might be there already.