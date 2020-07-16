What’s new about the Samsung Dex mode? We haven’t heard anything new recently. The last time we mentioned it was back in January when we noted an LG Android 10 OS update started offering Desktop Mode ala Samsung DeX. Before that, the feature was also added to the Samsung Galaxy S10 as DeX for PC support. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 also received Samsung DeX with Mac and Windows. It’s still available for the Galaxy S20 series but there is nothing new from Samsung until this week.

Things are not official yet but the Samsung Tips app is seen to be teasing some information on wireless Samsung DeX mode. Details are still not released by the South Korean tech giant but we’ve got word a wireless DeX mode is in the works.

From being a wired docking station to going wireless, the Samsung DeX feature is appreciated. It allows mobile consumers to access content on their smartphone and view on a bigger display. No need for a dock now. Another improvement is the phone’s display being used as a keyboard and trackpad.

The wireless Samsung DeX mode may be introduced soon after a long time of development and testing. The next-gen Galaxy Note 20 may come with this feature on default so let’s wait and see.

As for the Samsung Tips app, the DeX is said to be part of the settings there. It shows a ‘Become a power user’ section on the app loaded on the Galaxy S20 Ultra and Galaxy Z Flip as shared by XDA’s Max Weinbach. It is said to appear as a ‘wireless Samsung DeX tip’ with ‘DREAM_DEX_HEADER_USE_DEX_WIRELESSLY_M_TIPS’ as the header.

If you may remember ‘Dream’ is the Galaxy S10 series’ code. This could mean the wireless DeX mode will really be ready for the Galaxy S10 and other flagships from Samsung.