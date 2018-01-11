There are several calorie tracking apps available for you to use when you want to watch what you’re eating. The problem with them is that you will have to manually input all your meals and that can be such a chore. Samsung now seems to be testing out their Bixby virtual assistant to make it easier for you to do so. At the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, one corner of the booth was utilized to test out the visual calorie counter and see how the public reacts to it.

How it works is that you point your camera at the food that you want to check and it will identify it and search through its database and then spit out a calorie count. You will have to point it at each item because it will only recognize individual food, but that’s still better than manually entering everything that you eat in the app.

However, don’t expect it to be completely accurate because they will be using “generic data” to identify how many calories there are in it. There are different ways to cook food and that of course affects the actual count. Apps like MyFitnessPal are of course more accurate but this is because they’ve been around for some time now and their library is more extensive.

This is in no way ready for public consumption so don’t expect it to be available on your Bixby anytime soon. Actually, you can’t be sure if it will actually show up, but hopefully, this capability will be improved and then finalized. And of course it will be integrated into Samsung Health so that’s something to look forward to.

VIA: Engadget