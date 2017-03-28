If you didn’t know it yet, whenever Samsung releases a new Samsung Galaxy flagship device, it comes with a new version of their signature six-note groove called Over the Horizon. It’s the default ringtone of the devices for the past six years already. As the Korean OEM prepares to announce their newest device, they’ve revealed now that this year’s version, ringtone-wise is with Grammy award-winning multi-instrumentalist Jacob Collier, whom they call a “leading light among millennial musicians”.

Collier is a musical prodigy who started out, like many new musicians in this generation, as a YouTube viral artist. He became famous in 2011 with his homemade split-screen one-man covers of famous songs, with Stevie Wonder’s Don’t You Worry About a Thing as his first viral video. He was eventually discovered by legendary producer Quincy Jones and signed to his record label. He won two Grammys this year, for Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Capella,and Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals.

For Over the Horizon, he has employed a unique fusion of contemporary jazz, pop and dance beats, as well as his mastery of different instruments (he actually knows how to play more than 20, and plays them all well!). In fact, he used 16 different instruments and created a “veritable ensemble of Jacobs”, in keeping with his audio-visual style which has made him famous. The video he made to show this off is also awesome, using a cutting-edge motion control camera to create this one-man band effect.

But we’ll be able to hear the “final version” of the Over the Horizon theme when Samsung officially unveils the new Galaxy smartphones this week. It’s more or less expected to be the Galaxy S8 line.

SOURCE: Samsung