Samsung has gotten a reputation over the years of not being fast in updating their devices’ software and not extending the update life of a lot of their smartphones and tablets. So it’s a pretty big and nice surprise for the owners of the five-year-old Galaxy Tab S2 as they’re receiving the October 2020 security patch. Mind you, there’s no feature update whatsoever but security patches are also pretty important for gadgets, even for aging tablets that may not be as functional these days.

Android Police shared that Verizon started rolling out the latest security update for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 even if it has been in the market since 2015. Normally, OEMs would provide a software update for two years and then extend security updates for a year more or two. So it’s a pleasant surprise that a five-year-old device will now receive an updated security patch also given Samsung’s track record when it comes to updates.

Back when the Galaxy Tab S2 was released, Samsung barely rolled out updates the same year as when Google announced updates and rolled it out to their devices. The supposed monthly security patches were also pretty irregular. But now they seem to be making up for all of the years of update neglect. They even sometimes roll out updates faster than Google. Android 11 is expected to be released to supported devices by the end of 2020.

Meanwhile, Google has not released any update for its Nexus 9 since October 2017. The smartphone was released just a few months after the Galaxy Tab S2, just to give you a bit of perspective. Owners of that smartphone are probably not expecting any update anytime soon.

The Galaxy Tab S2 security patch has started rolling out to several countries already like Peru and Chile. In the U.S, the update is rolling out through Verizon.