If you’re interested in getting any phone from the Galaxy Note 20 series, you may become more excited to know that you can actually receive a pair of AKG USB-C earbuds. Every purchase of the Galaxy Note 20 in Europe makes you eligible to get the freebie. It is said that those in the US may not get the pair out of the box but you can actually ask for one. You just need to know where to ask in the country.

The South Korean tech giant stopped selling flagship devices with a special bundle in North America. Don’t be disappointed though because you can just request a free pair. Samsung will give it to you as a complementary offer.

Samsung isn’t becoming selfish. It discontinued including the wired headphones in retail boxes in the region because the company said more consumers are now opting for Bluetooth accessories. According to Samsung, not many people use wired headphones. There’s been a decline in usage.

The wired headphones are no longer part of the Galaxy Note 20 box. Samsung said “for those consumers that prefer the USB-C wired headphones, our customer care team can offer them on request”. If you’re interested, feel free to ask customer service.

The offer isn’t just for the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Other flagship phones are also offered with a free pair of wired AKG USB-C headphones. There is no word though how many pairs are still available. We’re assuming this is offered until supplies last.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 buyers can ask for free wired AKG headphones. Remember that. Even if you prefer wireless solutions, you can get the free pair and maybe give the headphones away to those who really need one.