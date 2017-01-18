If you’ve been waiting forever for the Android 7.0 Nougat update to finally come to your device, the wait is almost over. Well, at least if you’re the owner of a relatively new Samsung Galaxy device. The OEM has started rolling out the update to owners of the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge in China and the UK, with the US probably following soon. But if you’re using a carrier-based smartphone, you will have to wait for the schedule of your carrier of course.

Those who have the flagship devices in China and the UK were pleasantly surprised when they found a 1.2GB update on their phones. Those who were with the beta program also received a final update, but there’s nothing really new there. But for those who are receiving it for the first time, you will finally get to see all the new features, including better notification bundling, multi-window view, better battery life, and a slew of other UI improvements.

And if you have other Samsung devices, there is a list of the ones that will receive the Nougat update, like the Galaxy A devices (2016 and 2017 versions), the Galaxy S6 flagships from the previous year, and the Galaxy Note 5. The Galaxy J5 (2016) and Galaxy J7 (2016) and the Galaxy Tab A aren’t confirmed yet but will most likely get it too.

Carrier-based smartphones will not get the update immediately, as the schedule of when depends on them since there is probably another level of update from their end. We’ll be updating you as soon as official announcements start coming in. So far, this is the list of Samsung devices confirmed for an update.

Galaxy A3 (2016 and 2017)

Galaxy A5 (2016 and 2017)

Galaxy A7 (2016 and 2017)

Galaxy A8

Galaxy A9/A9 Pro

Galaxy S6

Galaxy S6 Active

Galaxy S6 edge

Galaxy S6 edge+

Galaxy S7

Galaxy S7 edge

Galaxy S7 Active

Galaxy Note 5

Galaxy Tab S2

VIA: SAM Mobile (1), (2)