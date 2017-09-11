Google has fully launched Android 8.0 – more popularly known by its dessert name, Android Oreo. It’s still early days, and we’re waiting for manufacturers to start releasing their own versions of the new Android version. For Samsung, it usually takes a while for the update to arrive. But there is good news for Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ users.

For the update to a new Android version, it usually takes a while for Samsung to release its own version of the software. But for the Galaxy S8, development of a firmware based on Android Oreo is apparently now beginning. This points to a greater chance that the update will arrive earlier than usual.

Apart from Android 8.0 being easier to update than earlier Android versions, Samsung is apparently starting early on the development of the Oreo-based software for its current flagship. This will bring numerous changes coming from Marshmallow, so Galaxy S8 users would be glad to know the update might arrive sooner than usual.

As per usual, Samsung might not bring all of Oreo’s features into play, but Oreo will generally make phones easier to use and make them boot faster, process faster. So this is all good, and the sooner it arrives, the better for Samsung Galaxy S8 users.

VIA: Sam Mobile