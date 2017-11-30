If you’re the kind of girl (or guy, we don’t discriminate) who likes pink, floral, and crystal stuff, then you will probably covet this new edition of the Samsung Galaxy S8+. It is a limited edition metallic pink smartphone nicknamed SMARTgirl that comes with a Swarovski-engraved case. It has all the same specs you probably love about the bigger flagship device. However, you will have to be in Spain (or at least know someone in Spain) to be able to get this variant, since it’s exclusively available there.

Spanish model and actress Paula Echevarría was on hand to present the Galaxy S8+ SMARTgirl to the public, showing off the device and the case that was exclusively designed for Samsung by Swarovski. Their creative team from Austria conceptualized the case, bringing “floral tonalities” and the latest printing technique together, to come up with a special case inspired by the latest fashion trends.

But other than the color and the special case, this is the same Galaxy S8+ device that people have been raving about. It has a 6.2-inch screen with a fluid surface and near bezel-less Infinity Display. It is powered by the Exynos 8895 chipset and has a 12MP DualPixel main camera and an 8MP front-facing shooter. It has a 3500mAh battery, an iris scanner, and all the usual sensors for high-end flagship devices.

There are only 7,000 units available in Spain of this Galaxy S8+ SMARTgirl edition which is priced at 949 euros or around $1,130. It is available on the Samsung Spain website or at the Orange center in Madrid.