There was a time when Tile was the main name when it comes to trackers but now the big boys have come to play and compete in this space. Apple AirTag has been launched into the market and now the new Samsung SmartTag+ is finally available in the U.S market. It’s a bit more expensive than the previous SmartTag since the previous one only has a Bluetooth connection while the new tracker has ultra-wideband and also has Augmented Reality tracking for supported devices.

If you’re not familiar with this new device yet, it’s a rhombus-shaped tile that you can attach to any device that you want to keep track of. It has a small hole so you can attach it to a keychain or strap so you can keep track of things like your keys, bags, wallet, laptop, etc. Aside from using Bluetooth LE to track the device, it also works with smartphones that supports ultra-wideband (UWB) technology. This is the main difference between the original SmartTag and the new SmartTag+.

If UWB is used, you can also use the AR finder feature so you can actually see visual indicators that will point you as to where your tracked object is. The SmartTag+ can also emit a loud alarm if you want a more aural indicator as to where the misplaced object is. If the item is too far for the alarm, the tracker can still be located through a combination of the Bluetooth LE and the SmartThings Find network. The latter is made up of Galaxy device owners that have opted in to use their device to help find tracked items’ locations.

The SmartTag+ also has other minor functions that users can set up on the SmartThings app. One of those is to use the tracker to control a light so when you press the button on the tile, the light will be turned on or off. But of course the controlled device will have to be connected to something with SmartThings support. But in any case, you’ll probably be using the tracker to actually track items.

The Samsung SmartTag+ is now available in the U.S through Samsung and Amazon. It comes in four different colors and costs $39.99 each.