Ever since humans “found” technology, the advances to the way athletes and their coaches prepare for competitions has also improved. There are tools, apps, software, accessories, etc that you can use in your training for whatever sport you’re into. And now, the Samsung SmartSuit is one of the most “advanced” tools that athletes can use. Two Dutch short track racers in particular, Sjinkie Knegt and Suzanne Schulting, are benefitting from this as they prepare for the upcoming Winter Olympics in South Korea happening next month.

But if you think you can just grab a SmartSuit off the rack, you’ll be mistaken. This is actually custom made for the pair from the Netherlands so it can provide accurate tracking and information to help with their training. The data is of course sent to their coach through the integrated sensors in the suit so he can closely monitor their performance during training sessions and give ample suggestions and corrections as well as tweak the sessions for improvement. It only works with the Samsung Galaxy S8.

While the athletes are training, the coach can send signals to them through vibrations to the wearable wrist band that also comes with the set. This way, the session will not be interrupted but the coach can still give live feedback to the athletes, based on the data they’re receiving from the suits. Through an in-app button, the vibration will serve as a sort of code between the two, to indicate they have to change something about the way they’re moving at the moment.

There is no news yet if the Samsung SmartSuit will be available commercially. It will probably be by order, since the suit needs to be customized to the athlete’s body in order to give more accurate information. Let’s see how the track pair will figure this Winter Olympics.

