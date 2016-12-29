Samsung Smart Switch Mobile is a pretty useful app, especially if you’re switching from a non-Samsung phone to a new Samsung device. The problem, initially, was that the app did not support transferring to newer Android Nougat-powered devices. Not anymore – the latest update changed that.

Samsung Smart Switch Mobile now supports transferring to and from Android Nougat devices. This was fixed in the latest update that Samsung rolled out for the app. This is good for people switching to a newer mobile device, which usually is now sporting Android Nougat.

The update also now supports devices running Windows 10 Mobile. If you’re in possession of a Windows 10 Mobile smartphone and want to make a switch to a Samsung smartphone, then the Samsung Smart Switch app will make things a breeze as far as the data transfer process is concerned.

Get the update now if you get a notification (if installed), or you can download it from the link below. We’re pretty sure some of you will be needing it if you bought a new Samsung phone.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store