Just last month, Samsung announced a new device called the Smart Keyboard Trio 500 which lets you connect up to three devices and has a DeX shortcut. But that time, they did not reveal when it will be released or how much it would cost. Now we’re getting a few more details about the keyboard including price and availability. Well, at least how much it would cost and when it will be available in Germany. Hopefully, we’ll also know more about other countries and territories eventually as well.

Setting up the Smart Keyboard Trio 500 is pretty easy unlike some of the Bluetooth keyboards out there. Turn on the device, hold down one of the three Bluetooth buttons available and a connection request will show up in one of the devices. You will have to enter a code on the keyboard which you can see in the display of the device. You can do the same with the other two devices that you want to connect the keyboard to.

You can also easily switch back and forth among the three devices by just pressing a button. There are times when you’re multi-tasking with different devices so this will come in handy. You can also assign individual shortcuts to your favorite apps up to three keys on the keyboard. You can assign different apps on different devices, like YouTube on your tablet, Facebook on your phone, etc. You can easily change the shortcuts as needed.

Another feature for this keyboard is a DeX mode shortcut button. Once pressed, it will turn your phone or tablet into a computer-like interface on your bigger screen. Using both the keyboard and the mobile device together will make it easier to do things like answer emails, write down notes, and do other projects without using an actual computer. So for those who are working on mobile devices, having this keyboard lets you work easily.

According to the German Samsung website, the Smart Keyboard Trio 500 will cost 44.90 EUR or around $55. It will be available there sometime in June. No news yet when it will be available in other countries.