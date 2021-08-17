The mobile industry is trying hard to cater to the growing demand for 5G phones and energy-efficient components that have a lesser impact on the device’s battery life. To this accord, Samsung now reveals that it has updated its latest foldable icon – the Galaxy Z Fold 3 – with a new type display comprising Eco2 OLED which consumes far lesser power than standard OLED panels and is more environmentally friendly.

The Efficient Power Consumption + Eco-friendly Component (Eco2) used in the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is according to Samsung 25-percent less power-hungry and that it eliminates the need for a plastic polarizer layer. The latter is used in phones to reflect external light but it reduces transmittance rate of light from a phone by over 50-percent.

This plastic layer adds a dark film on top of the OLED panel, which means the handset requires more power to light up the display more effectively. Per the internal testing conducted by Samsung, the new Eco2 OLED enhances transmittance rate by 33-percent even though it consumes almost 25-percent less power.

This panel without the additional polarizer layering leaves the display brighter and drains less battery in comparison to OLED or LED panels. In addition to this, the new OLED design permits an under-display camera in Samsung’s foldable phone.

The fight to improve the screen-to-body ratio has reached a new high. With the new panel in the Z Fold 3, Samsung is capable of integrating under-display camera that’s better optimized for pixel density and more exposure to light (thanks to the elimination of polarizer layer), leaving the users with a full-screen experience.